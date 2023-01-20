Inmate who took off ankle monitor in December recaptured in Buford

A Hall County inmate who left his work detail and removed his ankle monitor was recaptured at an abandoned home in Buford, authorities said.

Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch, left his assignment around 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Rogers’ ankle monitor was found nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office had pinpointed his last known whereabouts at the time as near the Hardee’s restaurant on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.

The department did not, however, release information Friday, Jan. 20, on how Rogers was tracked after roughly a month on the lam.

Hall County deputies found Rogers Friday at an abandoned home on Talley Lane off Thompson Mill Road in Buford.

Rogers now faces felony charges of escape and interference with government property.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, he was in the process of being booked back in to the Hall County Jail.



