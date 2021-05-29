‘I’m not the guy they’re looking for' - Man was stuck in jail after mistaken identity

Defense attorney Arturo Corso filed a petition April 30, stating that his client, Jorge Rodriguez, was being held in the Hall County Jail “purportedly owing to an arrest warrant from the state of Texas for the offense of child molestation.”



Corso wrote that he believed Rodriguez was not the man Texas sought, citing the fact that the person being sought in the warrant was described as having tattoos.The Gainesville Rodriguez does not have tattoos.

“This is someone who’s not been convicted, and you’re saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got the wrong guy. You need to release me,’” Corso said of the petition.

Corso also claimed in his petition that Rodriguez has lived in Georgia continuously since he was 9 years old and has never been to the state of Texas.

“This is not the first time that (Rodriguez) has been burdened by court processes impaired by mistaken identity,” Corso wrote in his petition. “Some years ago, Mr. Rodriguez had his identity stolen when he was robbed of his driver’s license, Social Security card and other important papers.”

Corso claimed in the petition that his client’s stolen identity has caused problems for Rodriguez when paying taxes and renewing his driver’s license.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office provided a timeline of events from its perspective when contacted by The Times for comment.

Rodriguez was originally arrested April 18 on a charge of simple assault under the Family Violence Act for allegedly swinging a baseball bat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.