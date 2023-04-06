‘I lost my dad’s jacket’: Gainesville woman loses nearly everything in house fire fueled by strong winds

“Today, somebody had asked me, ‘Oh, what kind of lightweight jacket would you like?’” Whatley told The Times on Thursday.



Then it hit her.

“I lost my dad’s jacket. Now, this jacket is from 1978 or ‘79, and he’s been dead for over 20 years,” she said. “So it’s little things like that that’ll kick my — that'll crawl up me.”

The fire, fueled by strong winds, engulfed her two-story home and two cars parked in the driveway Saturday, April 1, on the 3300 block of Forest Lane in Gainesville.

The blaze spread to the woods and “came within inches of the next door property,” Whatley said. “The winds were so bad, the flames were so high.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kimberlie Ledsinger, spokeswoman for Hall County Fire Rescue, said investigators should have answers next week.