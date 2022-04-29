‘I kept hollering at him to leave’: Gillsville man describes home invasion

Miguel Villapando-Gomez, 48, who is believed to be homeless, was charged with felony home invasion for entering McKinney’s home and threatening him and his stepdaughter with a six-foot tree branch, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.



Villapando-Gomez was also charged with two counts of simple assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

McKinney said he was getting his stepdaughter ready for school around 7 a.m. when the man jabbed at the glass on the storm door with a six-foot tree branch before coming inside, deadbolting the door behind him and shouting in Spanish.

“I couldn't understand him,” he said. “My daughter could understand because she takes Spanish.”

He said the man was in their house for about 15 minutes, telling them in Spanish to call the cops and that he had been kidnapped from Atlanta. The man also told them to get on their knees, he said.