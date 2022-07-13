‘I just want justice for him’: Daughter hopes for answers in hit-and-run that killed father

Chloe Rodriguez always described herself as “daddy’s little girl,” spending quality time fishing and on trips with her father, Victor.
“My dad really went out of his way to spend a lot of time with me and his family,” Chloe Rodriguez said.
Victor Rodriguez, 49, was killed in a hit-and-run, and the Georgia State Patrol are still investigating the crash.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. J.G. Tucker said Rodriguez was crossing Thousand Oaks Drive June 25 while wearing reflective clothing.
Chloe said her father was finishing up after a day of landscaping work as part of a business he owned with his cousin, blowing grass off the road.
Tucker said a car, possibly a 2008-2010 black Dodge Charger, was heading southbound and hit Rodriguez. After the collision, the car drove away from the scene, Tucker said.
The driver’s identity is still unknown, but the car would have damage on its front end, Tucker previously told The Times.
When reached by The Times Tuesday, July 12, Tucker said the case is still under investigation by the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and did not have any further information to release.
Chloe Rodriguez described her father as a giving, industrious man who didn’t expect much in return. She said her father came to the United States from Mexico when he was a teenager “just to live out that American dream that everybody wants.”
Chloe Rodriguez said the plan was to send her father’s body back to Mexico for final arrangements.
On his journey to “build a better life” here, Victor Rodriguez worked hard with a goal to live comfortably and send money back to family in Mexico so they could do the same, his daughter said. Chloe Rodriguez said her father became a citizen in the early 2000s.
“I really hope they find out who did this, because my dad didn’t deserve this. He was a good person,” Chloe Rodriguez said. “No one deserves it, but you just don’t expect it to be somebody so close to you. … I just want justice for him so we can be at peace, too.”