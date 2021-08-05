Husband, wife sentenced in meth trafficking case





Chris Dilbeck, 50, was given a 30-year sentence with the first 16 years in confinement, while Melissa Ann Dilbeck, 49, was sentenced to 20 years with the first half behind bars.

Both will be allowed to serve the remainder of their sentences on probation.

Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad agents searched a Campus Pointe Circle apartment May 17, 2018, where Chris and Melissa Dilbeck lived. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Chris and Melissa Dilbeck are married.

“The suspects were found in possession of over 1 kilogram of methamphetamine packaged in over 20 separate bags and two containers,” Lt. Don Scalia previously told The Times.

Authorities also retrieved a 9 mm pistol, digital scales, packaging materials and more than $1,400 in cash.

The Dilbecks were charged in an October 2019 indictment along with six others, whose cases are still open.

The Dilbecks were charged with trafficking meth and conspiracy to commit meth trafficking.

Chris Dilbeck was separately charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Chris Dilbeck’s defense attorney, Brett Willis, declined to comment, while Melissa Dilbeck’s attorney, Jason Wilson, did not return a request for comment Thursday, Aug. 5.