How Magistrate Court is planning to handle evictions after CDC moratorium expires

With an eviction moratorium for late rent set to expire in two weeks, Hall County Chief Magistrate Judge Margaret Gregory said they will set aside at least six days in January to handle these stalled eviction proceedings.



Gregory said Thursday, Dec. 17, there were 65 dispossessories, or eviction proceedings, that have been held after the Sept. 4 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order. The order is set to expire on Dec. 31.

“I haven’t heard of any new moratoriums or ‘stay’ actions coming down the line, but we only had two days’ notice with this latest one,” the judge said. “We’ll have to just see how that goes.”