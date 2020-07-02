How law enforcement are trained to address mental health situations

When law enforcement is called to a situation, it often can be tense. When that situation involves someone with trauma in his or her background or with mental illness, it can be especially difficult for all involved.



“It’s not always a diagnosable mental illness that causes problems, but it can be a lack of family support, childhood trauma, issues with poverty and housing, and things like that that really create a need,” said Anjana Freeman, a mental health clinician hired in March to work with the Gainesville Police Department. “When a person responds to that need, a lot of times they respond in a way that brings attention to law enforcement because they may be doing something illegal in order to fill a need that originated with instability in their community, and in their home, and personal instability.”

Freeman responds to situations in the field with Gainesville Police officers and consults with officers to advise them on encounters in the community.

Freeman, who has also worked with several area nonprofits, said many problems in society can be traced back to mental health.

And Freeman said mental health outreach is “as much about prevention as it is about intervention.”

“If I can intervene and get them resourced and connect them with community and help them build a sense of stability and safety, then the likelihood that they’re going to do something that creates another contact with law enforcement goes down tremendously,” she said.

Behaviors that may seem aggressive can be triggered by trauma or a mental health issue, Freeman said.

“Often, people who are feeling defensive, and speaking in terms of current events, who may have racial or cultural trauma, they’re sort of expecting the worst and so they become defensive,” Freeman said. “Officers being able to recognize the signs of somebody who is being triggered, even if the officer is not doing anything to actively be aggressive or to trigger, just recognizing that is extremely helpful in being able to de-escalate the situation.”