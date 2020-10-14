How Gainesville Police, Hall Sheriff's Office are boosting de-escalation training to avoid use of force

Once they get out of their patrol cars, officers must be able to recognize how someone is thinking and how best to safely handle the situation.



It’s a science that law enforcement is learning more about through new training programs underway at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department.

As law enforcement agencies across the country grapple with calls for reform, preventing encounters between police and residents from escalating into situations that require force has been a top priority.

Gainesville Police had hoped to have a de-escalation training plan in place by the end of September. That's been delayed to the end of the year, but the agency remains committed to tripling this type of training.