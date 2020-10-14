How Gainesville Police, Hall Sheriff's Office are boosting de-escalation training to avoid use of force

Once they get out of their patrol cars, officers must be able to recognize how someone is thinking and how best to safely handle the situation.
It’s a science that law enforcement is learning more about through new training programs underway at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department.
As law enforcement agencies across the country grapple with calls for reform, preventing encounters between police and residents from escalating into situations that require force has been a top priority.
Gainesville Police had hoped to have a de-escalation training plan in place by the end of September. That's been delayed to the end of the year, but the agency remains committed to tripling this type of training.
“What we’re looking to do is move more to a hands-on, simulated training model, meaning we’re doing orchestrated role-playing,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in August. “So, if we’re teaching (the) Taser, we’re not just teaching how to tase. Incorporated in that training before you start training to deploy the Taser, the student has to do everything they can to try to de-escalate the situation before going to a (use of) force option.”
That also will translate to firearms, according to the chief. Instead of just providing firearm training to show the officer is proficient with the sidearm, the ideal training program will involve a “dialogue to deescalate the situation,” Parrish said.
Regarding the revised plan for de-escalation training, Gainesville Police said there is a team working on the project and expect to release the plan in December.
It’s a plan the agency is working on following discussions with Gainesville's civil rights group, the Newtown Florist Club, and the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police that have made national headlines. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is also planning additional training in de-escalation techniques. The term de-escalation became a catch-all for the training police officers undertake to avoid using potentially deadly force in the field.
When going through the 408-hour basic training at a police academy for any law enforcement agency, a recruit receives an average of 21 hours on use of force, 16 hours on nonlethal weapons and 71 hours on firearms skills, according to a 2017 report from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Georgia law enforcement has a 20-hour annual continuing education mandate, where use of force and de-escalation classes are required. There is also a two-hour minimum training on community policing annually, according to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Currently, officers receive on average five to 10 hours of training annually in de-escalation. Hall County Sheriff's Office frontline deputies, which include warrants, patrol and traffic, are set to receive an eight-hour course later this year on de-escalating during encounters with those suffering from mental health issues. Sheriff Gerald Couch said the issue of de-escalation is integrated into several different courses over the year.
Sgt. Stephen Wilbanks from the Sheriff’s Office’s training division recently went through the Realistic De-Escalation Instructor Course, which uses “unbiased scientific realities” regarding human behavior in high-pressure situations, according to the course description. He is sharing that information during his training of local officers.
“These attendees will be given knowledge regarding ways to help people in a state of mental health crisis, or whose perception of reality is altered,” according to the course description
Wilbanks spoke with The Times in late August during a week of training, which starts with firearms certification and is followed by two to three hours of de-escalation and use of force.
“Their realistic de-escalation program recognizes that there’s much more to de-escalation than just simply knowing how to talk to people,” Wilbanks said. “De-escalation is a tool that gets into the overall use of force situation. It sort of integrates the de-escalation conversation and some of those techniques directly into the foundations for reasonable use of force.”
One aspect of the course is teaching officers to immediately recognize which situations are appropriate for attempting de-escalation and which are too dangerous.
Wilbanks broke that down to determining which “system” of brain operation a suspect is using: The first system is a “fight or flight” emergency wiring, the second being more logical.
“Depending on their behavior or what they’re doing, those are the situations that we want officers to immediately recognize that this is not the de-escalation situation,” Wilbanks said.
It is also justified by the department’s policy when “there is probable cause to believe that the suspect has committed a crime involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious physical harm.”
All certified deputies are required to have four total hours of classroom training on de-escalation, use of force and weapons qualification.
There is also a one-hour class required for all employees on “intellectual and neurodevelopmental disabilities.”
Couch said 15 deputies attended a 40-hour crisis intervention team seminar earlier this year, which helps law enforcement learn how to interact with people suffering from mental illness.
The Georgia Public Safety Training Center will also come to Hall County this year to teach 120 frontline deputies the 8-hour “mental health first aid” course, which is a condensed version of the crisis intervention team training.
Couch said his goal is for all frontline deputies to go through the 40-hour course, making it a prerequisite or a requirement after becoming a frontline deputy.