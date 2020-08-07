How community volunteers can help some offenders stay out of jail

Accountability court programs can keep people accused of certain crimes out of jail.



The programs, such as Drug and DUI courts, work for a solution other than incarceration for people who have been charged with criminal offenses. The goal is to treat the underlying issues -- often with mental health or substance abuse -- that led to these crimes.

Participation can also lower the likelihood of repeat offenses.

A 2018 report developed by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government showed a lower recidivism rate for accountability court graduates compared to those who left the program or did not participate at all. But “any amount of participation in an accountability court, regardless of completion, leads to lower recidivism,” according to the report published by the Council of Accountability Court Judges.

Volunteers are essential to helping participants stick with the program