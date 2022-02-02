How Angel House expanded its ability to help women in recovery

A residential substance abuse recovery program for women in Gainesville has increased its capacity, meaning more beds for women seeking a sober life.
Angel House of Georgia moved into its new facility off Maple Street in early November, a warehouse that has been transformed into a 25-bed facility. Previously, Angel House had only 16 beds.
Program Director Angela English said last month they had 17 participants.
The project, which has been ongoing since 2019, languished due to COVID-19 and shortages in materials and labor.
English said the typical participant is a woman who has been court-mandated to enter a substance abuse treatment program. She said their goal is to “provide them the tools to get back to society.”
The residents of the program have company in cats Boo and Spooky, the latter of which was found last year in the debris during construction.
At the time, Spooky could fit in the palm of English’s hand.
“Now he thinks that he owns the place, runs the place,” English said of Spooky.
Most of the referrals for Angel House come through Hall County Treatment Services or through probation, English said.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit Treatment Services Director Jessi Emmett said services for women in this field “have always been more limited.”
Emmett said her office has a longstanding relationship with Angel House and Avita’s Women’s Treatment and Recovery Services.
“We work with women’s residential facilities in other areas when needed and are always happy to meet with facilities to see how to best collaborate,” Emmett said.
Avita CEO Cindy Levi said the capacity for Avita’s program is 14 women and their children. To her knowledge, Levi said Avita was the only program in the area serving women and their children in the substance abuse treatment sector.
A Better Way Recovery opened roughly three months ago in the Memorial Park area.
Director Andrea Connolly said the facility was previously a men’s rehab program.
“We just really wanted to continue to utilize this space for a community-support building,” she said. “We opened another women’s rehab because there’s just not enough services locally.”
The maximum capacity at A Better Way Recovery is 16, but there are currently 11 beds filled.