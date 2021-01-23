How a new course could help local law enforcement stay in the profession longer and ‘complete the circle of training’

A training course hosted at Lanier Technical College this week may be the final piece for officers that will allow them to stay in the profession and lead healthier lives, the instructors said.



The three-day course from Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Thursday, Jan. 21, was for 14 officers from various Georgia law enforcement agencies on what is being called the “Georgia Resiliency Program.”

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the program focuses on the “message of mental, physical, social and spiritual health strategies” for officers.

JC Buddy Johnson, who is a national master instructor for officer resiliency, said he believes the course is “completing the circle of training” for a law enforcement officer.

“We train really well to get our officers prepared,” Johnson said. “We train them how to deal with situations when they occur. … But where, nationally, we’ve kind of failed the officers is we really didn’t train them how to deal with themselves when it’s all over, the trauma from it, the stress that they see.”