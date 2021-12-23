How 911 dispatchers, Gainesville police are helping homeless for Christmas

With the dropping temperatures, Dianne Smith and other members of the Gainesville homeless camp near the Industrial Boulevard railroad tracks are taking all of the blankets they can get their hands on to protect themselves from the freezing ground.
“All we have is what we have,” Smith said.
Members of the Hall County 911 dispatch visited multiple homeless camps Wednesday, Dec. 22, around Gainesville to deliver bags of needed supplies ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Hall County 911 Communications Coordinator Leigh Stallings-Wood said the 72 bags put together Wednesday included gloves, hats, toiletries and food.
The Christmas giving is an annual tradition, where members of the dispatch help a family or others in need in the community.
“We just decided we needed to do something special for our homeless,” Stallings-Wood said.
Gainesville Police officers, members of the 911 dispatch and Ninth District Opportunity’s street outreach partnered together for Wednesday’s event.
“They wanted to pass it out to our people, and so we said, ‘Absolutely. Let’s work together to make this happen,’” said Michael Fisher, Ninth District Opportunity’s housing/program manager.
Gainesville Police said the county’s 911 dispatchers are the “unseen heroes in our community.”
“When you call 911, they are the first ones to respond,” Gainesville Police said on its social media page. “They are often overlooked because they work tirelessly behind the scenes to take care of us.”
Smith said the items were definitely needed, as people arriving at the Industrial Boulevard camp from other camps are having to start over.
“Every time you get moved or something, you have to start over,” Smith said. “You can’t carry everything.”