House fire near Gainesville displaces five

No one was injured but five people were displaced by a house fire near Gainesville Monday night, according to Hall County Fire Services.

Upon arrival to the home in the 2200 block of Lee Land Road, just west of Ga. Highway 60, around 9:30 p.m., firefighters found smoke coming from the 1,600-square-foot structure, HCFS spokesman Zach Brackett said in a news release.

“The fire was located in the rear of the structure, contained to two bedrooms and extinguished,” Brackett said.

He said investigators later determined the fire was accidental and was "electrical in nature."

The American Red Cross was called to assist the five adults displaced by the fire, authorities say.