Homeless camp residents describe ‘hollow’ feeling after losing friend, leader

Slumped over between the tracks where he would often hold court, Hines had blood on his head and hands.



The autopsy Thursday, Oct. 21, concluded Hines’ death was a homicide, police said.

Dexter Bernard Pulliam, 51, of Gainesville was charged with malice murder and booked Saturday, Oct. 22, in to the Hall County Jail.

According to the warrant, Pulliam struck Hines on the right side of his head with a sharp object.

Pulliam was named as a suspect after interviews and the analysis of forensic evidence, police said.

More than 30 people attended a memorial Sunday, Oct. 24, near where Hines died six days earlier.

Cpl. Jessica Van said EMTs attempted medical care, but Hines was pronounced dead at the scene.