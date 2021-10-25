Homeless camp residents describe ‘hollow’ feeling after losing friend, leader

Whether he was a general or the “mayor of Queen City,” the members of a homeless camp near Industrial Boulevard find themselves without their leader.
A stalwart in Gainesville’s homeless community, Leon Hines, 66, was found unconscious Monday, Oct. 18, between the railroad tracks in Gainesville.
Slumped over between the tracks where he would often hold court, Hines had blood on his head and hands.
The autopsy Thursday, Oct. 21, concluded Hines’ death was a homicide, police said.
Dexter Bernard Pulliam, 51, of Gainesville was charged with malice murder and booked Saturday, Oct. 22, in to the Hall County Jail.
According to the warrant, Pulliam struck Hines on the right side of his head with a sharp object.
Pulliam was named as a suspect after interviews and the analysis of forensic evidence, police said.
More than 30 people attended a memorial Sunday, Oct. 24, near where Hines died six days earlier.
Cpl. Jessica Van said EMTs attempted medical care, but Hines was pronounced dead at the scene.
“With Mr. Hines gone, it’s hollow,” said Dianne Smith, who detailed how Hines made sure people were fed and taken care of.
Smith said Hines was the one who got her out from under the bridge and set up her tent.
Christen Lott Hunte said Hines was the first homeless person she met in February when she began doing street outreach. The outgoing and charismatic Hines gave her the lay of the land, as he had been in the homeless community for roughly 20 years.
“He kind of looks out for everyone,” Lott Hunte said. “… Anytime one of the homeless goes missing or we don’t know where they are, we can usually go to him.”
Some were still overcome with emotions Monday, Oct. 25, when asked about Hines, describing the man like a father figure and a general in the camp. Others, however, mentioned how his leadership rubbed some the wrong way.
Residents in the camp said the person who would be next in line for the de facto leadership in the camp is much more soft spoken than Hines.
People who knew both Hines and Pulliam described a clash of two alpha males in the camp.
Charles Casey Roper, who is newer to the camp, said both men were very direct about how they felt.
Claudia Miranda, owner of Taqueria El Rey, knew Hines for 15 years, describing him as a sweet and special man who also had a stubborn side.
Every morning, Hines would come to the restaurant to charge his phone. Eager to help Miranda out, he would bus tables at the restaurant without a second thought.
Miranda called 911 for Hines after someone from the camp found him lying near the railroad tracks.
While she said she knows Hines is in a better place, there is a part of her that still hopes he will come walking through the restaurant’s doors.
“A bunch of people think he was just homeless, but to me, he was somebody special,” Miranda said as tears began to well up. “He was one of a kind.”
Pulliam’s defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not return a request for comment Monday.