Home, 2 vehicles destroyed in Gainesville fire

Two residents suffered minor injuries after a residential fire Saturday, April 1, that destroyed the house and the homeowner’s two vehicles, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 8:50 p.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Forest Lane in Gainesville, where witnesses reported large flames coming from the residence and surrounding woods.
Two vehicles and the two-story home were engulfed in flames, and the wind carried the fire to the surrounding woods.
“The size of the structure produced a large fire, but the crews worked diligently to ensure that it was put out in a timely manner and did not extend to nearby houses,” Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger wrote in an email.
The house and two vehicles were considered total losses, according to authorities. The two residents were not transported to the hospital, but the American Red Cross was notified to assist them.
Crews were still on the scene after 10 p.m. Saturday checking that all hotspots were extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.