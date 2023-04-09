Home burns on Spring Road in Gainesville, deemed a total loss

A vacant Gainesville home was destroyed by fire Saturday night.
Firefighters from Hall County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Department were dispatched to the house in the 2000 block of Spring Road at 9:15 p.m. on April 8, according to a Hall County Fire press release.
Upon arrival, crews found the house engulfed in flames. However, firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.
Firefighters were still at the scene late Saturday “ensuring all hot spots have been extinguished.”
“At this time, it is unknown if the residence was inhabited, and no one was found during the crew’s primary search,” the release states.
The house is considered to be a “total loss.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.