Here is what Gainesville has planned to revitalize Athens Street

A plan to revitalize the Athens Street/U.S. 129 corridor in Gainesville was embraced by residents, but at least one burning question emerged from a one-hour public meeting Wednesday night.



“What will we see happening in the next year … so we’ll leave here with something tangible?” asked one woman who was among the huge crowd that packed the Fair Street Neighborhood Center.

Officials went on to describe a few projects that could be done quickly, such as repainting crosswalks and installing “traffic-calming” devices, such as stop signs and speed humps, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. City Manager Bryan Lackey also mentioned $200,000 for sidewalks.