Head-on crash kills Gainesville man, seriously injures another

A Gainesville man was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a head-on crash Tuesday on Ga. 11 in Jackson County, according to authorities.



Mario Aldaco-Negrete, 37, died at the scene of the crash, according to Georgia State Patrol.

State patrol troopers responded around 6:41 a.m. May 10 to a two-vehicle wreck on Ga. 11 near Academy Church Road.

Cpl. Terrence Matthews said Ashley Chad Simmons, 41, of Jefferson, was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on Ga. 11, while Aldaco-Negrete was driving eastbound in a Honda Accord.