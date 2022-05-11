Head-on crash kills Gainesville man, seriously injures another

A Gainesville man was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a head-on crash Tuesday on Ga. 11 in Jackson County, according to authorities.
Mario Aldaco-Negrete, 37, died at the scene of the crash, according to Georgia State Patrol.
State patrol troopers responded around 6:41 a.m. May 10 to a two-vehicle wreck on Ga. 11 near Academy Church Road.
Cpl. Terrence Matthews said Ashley Chad Simmons, 41, of Jefferson, was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on Ga. 11, while Aldaco-Negrete was driving eastbound in a Honda Accord.
Matthews said the F-150 crossed the center line and struck the Honda head on.
After the collision, both cars rotated and blocked both eastbound lanes.
Simmons and Aldaco-Negrete’s passenger, Ana Alica Otero-Sanchez, 37, of Gainesville, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Matthews said Otero-Sanchez had serious injuries while Simmons’ injuries were not life threatening.
Matthews said all three people were properly restrained, and charges are pending upon the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team’s investigation.
Matthews said “impairment is suspected” but did not clarify further Tuesday, May 10.