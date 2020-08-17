‘He flew as straight as an arrow’: Retired Hall Magistrate judge dies at 71

When retired Gainesville Police Capt. Bill Taylor served as a training officer and needed speakers, he could call on former Hall County Chief Magistrate Judge Alan Pilcher.







The judge was well versed in the changes in the law, particularly of the Family Violence Act passed in the early 1980s, Taylor said.





"Everybody just sat there with their mouth open almost,” Taylor said. “He was so interesting, to hear him bring it, for a lack of a better terminology, to the law enforcement level on what constituted a violation.”





Pilcher, of Gainesville, died Aug. 7 at the age of 71.