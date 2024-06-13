By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall teen faces 48 charges from March crash on Ga. 400
400 WRECK FORSYTH
First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver from Hall County, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A Hall County teenager is facing nearly 50 counts in Forsyth County Superior Court in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 earlier this year.