Hall teen faces 48 charges from March crash on Ga. 400 First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver from Hall County, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire A Hall County teenager is facing nearly 50 counts in Forsyth County Superior Court in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 earlier this year.