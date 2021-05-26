Hall man maintains his innocence despite 30-year sentence in child molestation case

The first count merged for sentencing, and Akins was sentenced on the aggravated child molestation count to life on probation plus 30 years to serve in prison by Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Clint Teston said his client “has maintained his innocence throughout this case and continues to do so.”

Teston said Akins’ case will likely head to an appeal and any other avenues available to him now that Akins has been convicted.

“We are confident that justice will be served,” he said.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook previously told The Times the case involved a 7-year-old girl who had disclosed abuse following a school program.

“What happens is the school system goes in and does their ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ (program), and then this was one of those that came out of that program,” Holbrook said at the time of Akins’ arrest.

Police originally arrested Akins in November 2018, and a Hall County grand jury indicted the case in July 2019.

The sentence includes a condition to avoid alcohol or drug use as well as evaluation and/or treatment for substance abuse.