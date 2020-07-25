Hall makes move to citations on marijuana cases solely for misdemeanor possession

Around the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard met with public safety officials and discussed the recent changes in the law concerning hemp and misdemeanor marijuana charges.



"One of the things that all of the chiefs and the public (safety) executives that were in the discussion with me agreed was not knowing when testing by the state would be available — (from) the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)—and what the testing procedures would be,” she said.

Woodard said there was concern from law enforcement about taking someone into custody with cases that could not be immediately addressed. The solicitor general said the Georgia Hemp Farming Act created a "collateral consequence" of a testing issue for the GBI misdemeanor marijuana testing.

The result has been to move to a citation in lieu of an arrest for misdemeanor possession of marijuana when that is the only charge. Misdemeanor possession of marijuana is less than an ounce.