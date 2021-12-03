Hall inmate recaptured day after he removed his ankle monitor, walked out of jail

A Gainesville man who pulled off his ankle monitor and walked out of the Hall County Jail on Thursday was captured Friday, according to authorities. His mother and another woman were also charged with hindering apprehension.
Mike James Wade, 27, left the jail about 10 a.m. Dec. 2.
Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Daly said Wade was last seen on video leaving from the jail lobby.
Daly said Wade had a court order for work release as well as a bond for a burglary charge.
The Sheriff’s Office’s warrant unit arrested Wade around 7:15 a.m. Friday at a Gillsville residence and returned him to the jail.
Wade now faces additional charges of interference with government property and escape.
The case is still under investigation.