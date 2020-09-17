Hall, Gwinnett firefighters respond to blaze at Bulldog Carts in Buford

Hall County firefighters knocked down a fire around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, that began about an hour before at a golf cart business in South Hall, according to authorities.
Firefighters first responded around 7:10 a.m. Thursday to Bulldog Carts at the intersection of Holiday Road and Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, where heavy fire was coming from the metal building.
Gwinnett County firefighters provided help fighting the fire, Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett wrote in an email.
No people were inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported, Brackett said. However, just before 1 p.m., Brackett reported that a dog had been found dead.
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental.
No further information was provided by authorities.