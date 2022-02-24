Hall gang member charged with attempted murder pleads to lesser charges





In October 2016, Sosebee and two other men were in a car at Harrison Square Apartments on Athens Street. Johnathan William Owens, of Gillsville, set up a drug deal with the victim, who got in the car with them, according to prior court testimony.

Gainesville Police Investigator Brad Raper said Sosebee pulled out a gun and told the victim to give him everything he had. Sosebee shot the victim in the eye, according to the indictment.

Sosebee, Owens and Evan Dorsey, of Buford, were later charged in an indictment with attempted murder.

Dorsey took a plea deal in September 2017 on aggravated battery and violation of the street gang terrorism statute. Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin gave Dorsey a 20-year sentence with the first half in prison.

Owens entered a plea in October 2017 on conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled substance. Gosselin gave Owens a 12-year sentence with the first four years in incarceration and the remainder on probation.

In February 2018, a federal grand jury indicted 23 people including Sosebee for their involvement in the Ghost Face Gangsters.

Sosebee was charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit racketeering, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Following the indictment, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he would drop the local charges against Sosebee and let the federal government exclusively pursue these charges.

Defense attorney Christopher Twyman wrote in a sentencing memo that Sosebee’s life has been a “story of unstable homes and living conditions, drug usage, gang affiliations (both voluntary and involuntary) and mental health issues.”

“While under oath at his change of plea hearing, the defendant explained to the court that he attempted to leave the gang but was informed by gang leaders that once he was in, he could not leave,” Twyman wrote. “The defendant perceived this ‘notice’ from gang leaders to mean that there was only one exit from the gang — death.”

Twyman claimed that the attempted drug buy was not part of gang activities but for Sosebee’s personal use.

Following his release from prison, Sosebee will be on supervised release for three years.

Twyman did not return a request for comment.