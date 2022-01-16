Hall, Gainesville firefighters respond to house fire

A house fire in the 900 block of Cooley Drive is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Hall County and Gainesville firefighters, responding to the fire at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16,
“found a two-story home with heavy fire showing from the roof of the structure,” according to a Hall County Fire Services press release.
The fire was put out. The home was vacant and no injuries have been reported, according to the release.
The cause of the fire isn’t known yet.
This is the second weekend fire in a vacant house. A vacant home on Athens Highway was destroyed by fire Friday, Jan. 14