Hall deputy was traveling twice the speed limit in fatal crash

A former Hall County sheriff’s deputy charged with first-degree vehicular homicide last week was driving at twice the speed limit, according to warrants.
On March 3, around 10:27 a.m., Aaron Buchanan, 31, was off duty and driving south on Dawsonville Highway in his marked Ford Taurus patrol vehicle when he struck a car, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman. He was later fired.
The speed limit in that area of Dawsonville Highway is 35 miles per hour.
In addition to vehicular homicide, Buchanan has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle.
Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Cochran said Tuesday Buchanan was driving to an “approved extra duty job.”
It’s unclear what the job duties were.
In the affidavit, a Georgia State Patrol trooper wrote that Buchanan was driving a “motor vehicle in a reckless manner and in reckless disregard for the safety of persons or property, to wit: driving through city traffic while negotiating traffic signals and traffic at more than twice the post speed limit.”
Jon William Jones, 84, of Gainesville, was heading east on Nix Drive in a Lexus LS430 and had stopped at the stop sign.
“The Lexus left the stop bar and traveled into the path of the oncoming deputy’s vehicle,” Georgia State Patrol wrote in an email.
State patrol is handling the crash investigation and did not provide further details.
Jones was fatally injured, and his passenger, Doris Claudine Jones, 81, of Gainesville, suffered serious injuries and was transferred to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Doris Jones suffered “multiple brain bleeds” and brain damage, “rendering her brain useless or seriously disfiguring her,” according to warrants filed last week.
The District Attorney’s Office had recused itself of the case Monday, because Buchanan is “closely related to a District Attorney's office employee,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh wrote in an email.
Darragh declined to provide more information about Buchanan’s relationship with the employee in his office.
“I choose to leave it as is,” he wrote.
The case will now be handled by the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, a state agency that provides training for prosecutors and is occasionally assigned conflict-of-interest cases such as this one. The lead prosecutor is Jason Samuels.
The defense attorney on file for Buchanan is Lance LoRusso of LoRusso Law Firm. He could not be reached for comment.
Buchanan was booked into the Hall County jail around 2 p.m. Monday.
Buchanan joined the Sheriff’s Office in September 2016 and had been a patrol deputy since January 2021.