Hall deputy was traveling twice the speed limit in fatal crash

A former Hall County sheriff’s deputy charged with first-degree vehicular homicide last week was driving at twice the speed limit, according to warrants.

On March 3, around 10:27 a.m., Aaron Buchanan, 31, was off duty and driving south on Dawsonville Highway in his marked Ford Taurus patrol vehicle when he struck a car, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman. He was later fired.

The speed limit in that area of Dawsonville Highway is 35 miles per hour.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Buchanan has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle.

Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Cochran said Tuesday Buchanan was driving to an “approved extra duty job.”

It’s unclear what the job duties were.