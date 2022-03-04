Hall deputy fired after fatal wreck in Gainesville

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Aaron Buchanan was driving off-duty in his marked patrol vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Dawsonville Highway at Nix Drive.



The crash led to one death and one injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was released by the Sheriff’s Office on the wreck.

“I extend my sincerest condolences to the family that has suffered the loss of a loved one and the injury of another,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “We are saddened and shocked by the tragic crash that occurred this morning. Our employees are held to a higher standard and they are entrusted to serve and protect those in this community. While swift action was taken in terminating the deputy, nothing can replace the loss of a loved one. This deputy failed to follow his training and our agency’s long-standing policies and procedures and neglected to obey state law. No one in law enforcement should ever cause the innocent to be harmed and this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated by anyone.”

Buchanan started with the Sheriff’s Office in September 2016 and had been a patrol deputy since January 2021.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the collision.

No further information was provided by the Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.