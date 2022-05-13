Hall deputies investigating death of man found near Queen City Parkway bridge

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the vicinity of the Queen City Parkway bridge, officials said Friday, May 13.
Officials found an adult male body at the scene when they were called just after 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, said B.J. Williams, a spokesperson for the department. The body was found along the woodline at the edge of a homeless camp, Williams said.
Investigators have not yet released a cause of death, and next of kin has not been notified. Investigators were at the scene for most of the day Friday, Williams said. No arrests have been made related to the investigation.