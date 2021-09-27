Want to seal your court records? Northeastern Judicial Circuit town hall explains what can be done under new law

As a public defender, Nicki Vaughan has seen how a young person's mistakes can have a long-lasting impact.



Though these offenses might be in the past, she said the charge sometimes “hangs onto them long after they’ve paid back society and paid back the government for whatever they owe for restitution or fines.”

A town hall scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, intends to inform and help people who want to have certain convictions expunged.