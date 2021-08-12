Hall, Dawson courts hearing reports of warrants scam

An old scam is back with a new twist.



In the past, phone scammers have claimed to be from the U.S. Marshals office or the Internal Revenue Service with a warrant that can only be resolved by paying money over the phone. Now, the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, which covers Hall and Dawson counties, has heard several reports from residents about scam callers pretending to have warrants signed by Chief Judge Kathlene Gosselin.

“I think one was $5,000 in order to have the warrants dismissed,” courts coordinator Margie Reed-Payne said.

Reed-Payne did not have an exact number, but reports of the scams started coming into the Circuit last week. So far, the courts coordinator has not heard of anyone paying the scammers.

“Thank goodness these people were smart enough and recognized immediately that it was a scam,” Reed-Payne said.

Anyone receiving a call like this should hang up the phone immediately.

If someone is concerned that they may have a warrant, Reed-Payne advised people to call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-531-6885.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into one call involving a potential scammer that was reported to the agency this week, though the style of the possible scam was slightly different.

In this case, the caller left a voicemail claiming to be a specific Sheriff’s Office employee, but the investigators know it was not the Sheriff’s Office employee who placed the call.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said there was no mention of warrants, “a judge or a solicitation for money” on the voicemail.