Hall DA drops charges against 16 in 2020 Gainesville drug bust. Sheriff opposes decision, feels blindsided

The District Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug investigation going back to 2019, citing a lack of evidence.

But Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch disagrees with the decision, saying Friday that there is plenty of evidence to move forward with the case.

“I feel certain we have more than enough evidence to prosecute in state court right now,” he said. “Why the district attorney doesn't pursue the charges, I have no idea. But I'll tell you, as sheriff, I’m going to make sure that everything that we can do is pursued to the limit and to make sure that we have the evidence that we need to prosecute these criminals for putting this poison in our society.”

Couch also said he was blindsided by the news that the charges had been dropped, saying District Attorney Lee Darragh never told him. He said he received an email from Darragh in July and that was the last he heard from him about the case.

“That’s inexcusable,” he said. “I’m the sheriff of Hall County and I should know where we stand with our cases, especially one of such magnitude.”

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh responded in a written statement: “While I have not personally been in contact with the Sheriff himself in some time regarding this case, our office has had significant contact with the primary investigator in the matter. I’m sure the Sheriff was personally caught off guard by the dismissal, and that I regret. I do not intend to be at loggerheads with the Sheriff, a man of integrity who I much respect and with whom I’ve worked very closely for over thirty years. The dismissals in this case do not legally end the case, which could potentially be recharged. I remain ready and willing to work with the Sheriff’s office toward a successful prosecution.”

Couch spoke highly of Darragh and his office, but said they have never been more sharply at odds.

“Sometimes in the course of business you butt heads and you have disagreements, and this is one of those,” he said. “I have a disagreement with him on this particular issue. I think we could go a lot farther with Black and Cooley Drive, and I think they deserve better.”