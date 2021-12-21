Hall couple indicted on felony murder charge in 2-year-old’s death

A Gainesville couple were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 15, on a felony murder charge relating to the Oct. 10 death of a 2-year-old girl, according to court documents.



The couple may also soon be represented by the same attorney.

Juan and Nancy Martinez, both 32, face charges in the death of Valeria Jordan Garfias, 2, at a home in the 2000 block of Bennett Circle while the toddler’s parents were at work.

Juan and Nancy, who are married, were charged individually and as parties in the commission of a crime, as Valeria reportedly suffered “blunt force trauma to the head and torso,” according to the indictment.

Defense attorney Arturo Corso, who has been representing Nancy Martinez, has filed paperwork to represent both defendants. He declined to comment Tuesday, Dec. 21, regarding the indictment.

Defense attorney Andy Maddox, who has been representing Juan Martinez, said his client requested Corso to represent him as well.

Maddox said Superior Court Judge Jason Deal ordered for outside counsel to discuss the potential for a conflict of interest with the co-defendants and to “report back to the court.”

Nancy Martinez was given a $50,000 bond Nov. 17 and was released from the Hall County Jail Nov. 22. Juan Martinez is still in the jail.

Corso previously told The Times there are phone and work logs showing she was at work when the incident happened.

Martinez had a bond hearing scheduled for early January, Maddox wrote.



