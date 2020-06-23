Hall County Sheriff’s Office employee suspended 5 days after Facebook comments

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office employee was suspended five days and transferred to the jail division after “inappropriate remarks” made on social media while off-duty.

The Sheriff’s Office announced June 8 the employee, who has not been identified by the department, was on leave pending the internal investigation and worked previously in the training unit. It was not immediately clear when the employee was put on leave and for how long nor when the suspension took effect.

In a statement provided June 8, the Sheriff’s Office said the comment “in no way reflect the opinion of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in any way, shape, or form.”

“Our employees are expected to maintain a professional demeanor at all times — both off-duty and on,” according to the statement.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to provide information about the nature of the comments made on Facebook without an open records request, which The Times has since filed. By law, agencies have three days to respond to an open records request.