Hall County firefighters extinguish trailer fire

A fire engulfed a Lula trailer Thursday, Aug. 11, and spread to the shed behind it, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 8600 block of Forrester Road, where a trailer had smoke billowing out of it.
The White County Fire Department helped with the water supply as firefighters knocked down the flames that had spread to the shed behind the trailer.
After extinguishing the bulk of the flames, firefighters searched the buildings and didn’t find anyone.
The American Red Cross was called to help the homeowners.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.