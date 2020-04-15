BREAKING
Hall authorities investigating 31-year-old man’s death
Nick Watson
The Times
Updated: April 15, 2020, 6:40 p.m.

A 31-year-old man was found unresponsive on the ground Wednesday in a wooded area behind the Browns Bridge Road Taco Bell, according to authorities.

Hall County Fire Services personnel were unable to resuscitate the man found around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, near the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway.

Although Hall County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still investigating, there is no evidence of foul play.

One of the man’s acquaintances went to check on him at the location on Browns Bridge Road and called 911.

The man has not yet been identified.

The body was transported to the medical examiner for autopsy.

