Gwinnett officer crashes into moped in Hall

A Gwinnett County Police officer driving to work told authorities he was looking at his in-car computer Friday, Sept. 9, before hitting the back of a moped on McEver Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.
The moped’s driver suffered serious injuries.
State patrol responded to a wreck around 5:44 a.m. Friday on McEver Road at J White Road in Hall County. The agency has not released the identities of those involved in the wreck.
A Gwinnett County patrol car struck the back of a moped while the two were traveling south on McEver Road.
Gwinnett County Police said the officer was not injured after the crash.
No further information was released.
The road was closed until roughly 8:30 a.m.