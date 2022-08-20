GSP releases report on chase that disabled two patrol cars

A Sautee Nacoochee man was accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after officers attempted to serve him July 27 with a court order, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.



Clyde Davis Broadway Jr., 41, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and other charges from the chase that spanned multiple counties.

According to the state patrol report, the chase started around 8:38 p.m. July 27 in White County when officers tried to serve Broadway with a 1013 order.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities defines a 1013 order as a way to “initiate an involuntary mental health evaluation” for a person who represents a risk to themselves or others.

Fifteen minutes later, state patrol learned that Broadway’s truck was seen on Duncan Bridge Road in Habersham County heading toward Ga. 365.

One trooper took the lead position in the chase as it continued south on Ga. 365.

The trooper tried to set up for multiple “precision immobilization technique,” or PIT, maneuvers, in which an officer attempts to force a car to turn and stall/stop, but the truck “continued to brake check and speed up,” according to the report.

After passing Lanier Tech Drive, the trooper wrote Broadway struck the front right of the patrol car. The truck then started driving southbound in the northbound lane, according to the report.

After the truck crossed over the median, the trooper struck the truck’s side for a PIT maneuver, which caused disabling damage to the patrol car, according to the report.

Another trooper positioned himself at the intersection of Ga. 365 and White Sulphur Road to get ahead of Broadway’s truck and slow it down multiple times, according to the report.

“Mr. Broadway began to push my patrol vehicle from the rear,” according to the report. “As I was being pushed, my vehicle was going into the direction of the median and cable barriers on I-985. As I fought to keep my patrol car from going into the median, Mr. Broadway’s vehicle lost contract with my rear end and began to sideswipe the passenger side of my patrol car.”

This damage also disabled the trooper’s patrol car, according to the report.

The report said Broadway’s truck reached speeds more than 100 miles per hour

The chase continued to exit 20, with Broadway running the traffic light on Candler Road and turning right onto Calvary Church Road, according to the report..

State patrol said Broadway got out at a business on Calvary Church Road and ran to a nearby excavator machine.

Two men told troopers they observed a man jump out of the truck “with something in his hand, possibly a beer or a bottle while he began running,” according to the report.

One sergeant reported hearing a gunshot, which a trooper said he fired unintentionally.

The trooper said he had his weapon out when he was approaching Broadway and that he saw him “on the excavator machine and he was digging around and stuff,” according to the report.

When the trooper was bringing his firearm up, the round went into the ground, according to the report.

After the gunshot, Broadway raised his hands above his head “appearing to surrender,” according to the report.

Broadway stepped off of the excavator and got down on the ground.

Neither Broadway nor the officers were injured.

When officers took inventory of Broadway’s truck, they smelled alcohol and marijuana and saw an open, half-empty Bud Light bottle in the center console. There was also a small plastic bag of suspected marijuana in the center console, according to the report.

Magistrate Court officials did not have any attorney information for Broadway.