Gruesome details of mother's slaying emerge at son's hearing

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified Wednesday, May 4, that a Gainesville man accused of killing his mother tried to recruit another woman to help kill the suspect’s mother in the last year, according to court testimony.



“She had called his mother to warn her, and there's a partial audio recording of that call," Investigator Richard Sinyard said.

Marcus Alfredo Flores, 33, appeared in Magistrate Court for a committal hearing on his charges including malice murder, terroristic threats and financial transaction card theft.