Grandson fatally shot his grandfather then set fire to home, authorities say

A man found dead in a house fire Monday was shot by his grandson, according to authorities.
Lorenzo Moss, 29, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined he was involved in the death of his 68-year-old grandfather, Andrew Donaldson, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire occurred about 6:30 a.m. at Meadow Drive in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 14, and investigators said they believe it was set in order to destroy evidence of the shooting.
An autopsy determined Donaldson had been shot. Investigators believe Moss traveled from Wisconsin to Georgia, but the motive remains unclear.
Moss has been charged with malice murder, and other charges are pending.