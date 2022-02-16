By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Grandson fatally shot his grandfather then set fire to home, authorities say
02152022 FIRE 2.jpg
Fire investigators enter a house along Meadow Drive Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, that was damaged hours earlier. Hall County Fire Rescue firefighters entered the home and discovered a man's body. - photo by Scott Rogers

A man found dead in a house fire Monday was shot by his grandson, according to authorities. 

Lorenzo Moss, 29, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined he was involved in the death of his 68-year-old grandfather, Andrew Donaldson, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. 

The fire occurred about 6:30 a.m. at Meadow Drive in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 14, and investigators said they believe it was set in order to destroy evidence of the shooting.

An autopsy determined Donaldson had been shot. Investigators believe Moss traveled from Wisconsin to Georgia, but the motive remains unclear. 

Moss has been charged with malice murder, and other charges are pending.

