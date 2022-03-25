Grand jury charges that man tried to cover grandfather’s homicide by setting fire

A Wisconsin man accused of shooting his grandfather in the head last month and then burning his Oakwood home was indicted Wednesday, March 23, by a Hall County grand jury.
Lorenzo Melvin Moss, 29, was accused of shooting Andrew Donaldson, 68, sometime between Feb. 13-14 and then setting his Meadow Drive home on fire, according to the indictment.
The grand jury added a charge that Donaldson attempted to conceal his grandfather’s death from the gunshot by setting the fire. Otherwise he is charged with with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree arson.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Moss drove from Wisconsin to Georgia but they have not provided a timeline. He was arrested by federal marshals Feb. 16, in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. As of Friday, March 25, he was being held at the Milwaukee County Jail.
Moss previously contested his extradition from Wisconsin at a Feb. 19 hearing in Milwaukee. Another hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. April 11 in a Milwaukee courtroom.
Darragh said since the indictment has been returned, extradition may move “fairly quickly,” possibly taking a few weeks.
Defense attorney Fred Richardson III, who has represented Moss in the extradition matter, did not return a call for comment Friday, March 25.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he has not yet determined whether his office would seek the death penalty.
“That will always be taken into consideration on any homicide,” Darragh said.