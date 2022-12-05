Girl struck by car on Bradford Street during Christmas parade

A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car outside of the parade route for Christmas on Green Street, police said.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Bradford Street.
Holbrook said the girl was hit at a low speed by a car, which was not part of the parade.
The girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Holbrook said no charges are expected.
“It appears the child darted out in front of a vehicle,” Holbrook said.