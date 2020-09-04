Gillsville man pointed gun at woman and three children, authorities say

A Gillsville man is in jail after authorities say he forced a woman from his home onto the driveway and pointed a gun at her and three children.
Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, to the Hawthorn Drive home of Alan Molina-Garcia, 29.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Molina-Garcia allegedly loaded the gun outside of the home and pointed it at the four people, though the woman and children were able to run back inside the house and lock the door.
Booth said the woman Molina-Garcia forced from the home suffered scrapes, but the children were not injured.
As officers approached the home, they heard a gunshot and saw a pickup truck driving from the scene, Booth said. Deputies have not determined where the gunshot was directed, Booth said.
Molina-Garcia allegedly drove in the deputies’ direction and was ordered to stop but instead drove past them, Booth said. Officers pursued him and arrested him a short distance from the home, where Molina-Garcia had already stopped in the roadway.
Booth called it a domestic incident, though he did not describe the relationship between Molina-Garcia and the four other people involved.
“We don’t know what started the incident, but that’s irrelevant. The important thing is that the woman and children are safe and Mr. Molina-Garcia is in custody,” Booth wrote in an email.
Molina-Garcia was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, Family Violence Act battery, DUI, three counts of first-degree child cruelty, kidnapping and reckless conduct. He was booked Wednesday into the Hall County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
The case is still under investigation.