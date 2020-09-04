Gillsville man pointed gun at woman and three children, authorities say

A Gillsville man is in jail after authorities say he forced a woman from his home onto the driveway and pointed a gun at her and three children.

Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, to the Hawthorn Drive home of Alan Molina-Garcia, 29.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Molina-Garcia allegedly loaded the gun outside of the home and pointed it at the four people, though the woman and children were able to run back inside the house and lock the door.