Gillsville man charged with trafficking meth

A Gillsville man was arrested Wednesday on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to trafficking, Michael Jay Rummel Jr., 22, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of amphetamine.
B.J. Williams, spokeswoman for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies found two small black bags containing about 46 grams of methamphetamine packaged in small bags along with a scale, as well as two amphetamine tablets. Rummel’s identification was found inside one of the bags, she said.
She estimated the street value of the drugs at $5,000.
She said deputies were investigating a tip about a wanted person at a residence on Hemlock Circle in Lula.
Rummel ran from the back of the home as deputies arrived at the home about 11:30 a.m., Williams said. They chased him on foot and caught him at a location a short distance away.
Williams said Rummel was initially taken to the hospital because he told deputies he had ingested narcotics as he was running away. He was then taken to the Hall County Jail, she said, where he remained as of Thursday morning.