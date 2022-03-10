Gillsville man charged with trafficking meth

A Gillsville man was arrested Wednesday on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to trafficking, Michael Jay Rummel Jr., 22, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of amphetamine.

B.J. Williams, spokeswoman for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies found two small black bags containing about 46 grams of methamphetamine packaged in small bags along with a scale, as well as two amphetamine tablets. Rummel’s identification was found inside one of the bags, she said.