'To get money, to get guns and to get away': Attorneys outline case at outset of Dixon murder trial

“Every time any of the officers got into work, they were told, ‘We need to find these guns. We need to stop this group that is getting more and more brazen and more and more dangerous.’”



Sheriff’s Office investigator Brett Roach met July 7, 2019, with some of the members of the oncoming night patrol shift, including Deputy Dixon.

“The last thing he said was, ‘We’ll get ‘em for you, Brett,’” Roach testified Tuesday, June 22.

Roach was the first witness called in the trial for three of the four Gainesville men indicted in the murder: Hector Garcia-Solis, 19, London Clements, 18, and Eric Velazquez, 19.

The fourth man, Brayan Cruz, 19, had his case severed, according to court documents.