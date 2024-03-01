Georgia sets execution date for man who killed ex-girlfriend 30 years ago This image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Willie James Pye. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, signed the order for the execution of Pye, who was convicted of murder and other crimes in the November 1993 killing of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough. The execution is set for March 20 at 7 p.m., after the judge set an execution window between noon that day and noon on March 27. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP) A man who killed his former girlfriend three decades ago is set to be put to death this month in what would be Georgia's first execution in more than four years.