GBI: Cornelia police fire at DUI suspect fleeing with baby in vehicle

Police shot at a Dawsonville woman’s car Tuesday night as she allegedly fled an arrest on DUI charges at a fire station where she had stopped for directions in Habersham County.

The suspect, later identified as Ashly Sophia Tolbert, 38, of Dawsonville, had stopped at the Cornelia Fire Department, where firefighters realized she matched the description of a reported DUI driver police were seeking, according to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Cornelia Police officers responded to the fire department, and one officer conducted field sobriety tests on Tolbert. The officer told Tolbert she was under arrest for DUI. Tolbert drove away in her car,” the release states. She was also traveling with an infant in her vehicle, the GBI said.

As Tolbert fled the scene, an officer with the Cornelia Police Department fired a shot at her vehicle’s tire, but when the car didn’t stop police pursued it until it struck another vehicle and was stopped.

No injuries were reported from the shooting or the wreck, the release said.

Tolbert has been booked into the Habersham County Detention Center and has been charged with reckless driving, hit and run, DUI, DUI child endangerment and aggravated assault.

The GBI’s assistance has been requested to investigate the shooting, the release said, and the Georgia State Patrol will investigate the wreck.

This story originally appeared at dawsonnews.com.