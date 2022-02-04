Gainesville woman who says she was trafficked in 1990s files lawsuit against Homeland Security to reconsider visa

In the 1990s, the then 15-year-old girl’s mother was promised that if the girl was sent to the U.S. to be a nanny for the girl’s cousin, she would get paid and could enroll in school, according to the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff’s mother agreed, and plaintiff was sent to Los Angeles with dreams of schooling and a new life,” according to the lawsuit. “But as detailed below, the offer was a lie. In fact, when plaintiff arrived at the home of (the plaintiff’s cousin), she was treated as a slave and forced to live in involuntary servitude. She was never paid, never attended school and was forbidden to communicate with others outside the home.”

The family made a deal with a “coyote,” a smuggler often paid to move people across the border, though there were three unsuccessful tries to enter the U.S.

Enduring groping and unwanted touching from the coyote, the 15-year-old girl eventually made it to Los Angeles in November 1997. according to the lawsuit.

The girl nannied for her cousin’s three daughters and was treated “like a slave,” according to the lawsuit. She cooked, cleaned and did other household tasks seven days a week without pay and was not allowed to attend school.

She could only go a few steps from the front door to walk the children to the bus stop, according to the lawsuit.

Despite the threats of deportation used to keep her to stay, the girl escaped with help from her brother more than a year later, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the woman moved to Georgia and has stayed here “because she has felt safe in her anonymity and distance from connection to her village in Mexico and the traffickers both in Mexico and Los Angeles.”

On Sept. 28, the federal government denied the woman a T visa, a program meant to help trafficking victims, more than three years after her application.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, T-visa status allows a person to remain in the U.S. for up to four years while making them eligible for employment and possibly even a green card.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Sept. 28 denial “concluded that plaintiff Jane Does is not physically present in the United States ‘on account of’ a severe form of trafficking” as required by the law, according to the lawsuit.

“In short, defendants allege that plaintiff is no longer present in the United States due to her original trafficking, although they acknowledge that she was trafficked as a minor in the United States to provide forced labor,” according to the lawsuit. “... Defendants concede she suffered due to that trafficking. But the defendants have failed to credit any of plaintiff’s evidence of her continuing trauma and the threat of violent retaliation if she were deported back to Mexico.”

The lawsuit claimed the woman is now facing deportation, meaning she will be “cut off from her affordable access to a therapist that has expertise in working with trafficking survivors” and may face harm from her former traffickers.

The woman was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder by a mental health professional, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed that the woman’s aunt may be “connected to organized crime operations in the village where (the) plaintiff grew up,” which is also where the woman’s mother lives.

In 2019, the woman’s mother was attacked at gunpoint, which the woman believes was connected to these traffickers, according to the lawsuit.