Hall County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant killed in head-on crash

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its lieutenants, who was killed in a head-on collision on Ga. 11/Cleveland Highway near Green Circle on Sunday, Sept. 20, according to authorities.
Stephanie Hollingsworth, 52, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck near Clermont just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. Hollingsworth was the sheriff’s office lieutenant over the Office of Professional Standards, according to Hall sheriff’s Lt. Greg Cochran.
Cochran said Hollingsworth served for 31 years and transferred to the Office of Professional Standards in 2019. She had two Sheriff’s Office commendations in 2014 and 2019.
“She was a dear friend and coworker for more than three decades,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement.
A 16-year-old Hall County girl was driving a Ford Ranger northbound on Ga. 11 when the vehicle started heading off the east shoulder and the driver overcorrected, according to Georgia State Patrol Post Commander Auston Allen. Ga. 11 is also known as U.S. 129 in certain areas, running from Clermont through Southeast Hall.
Allen said the Ranger crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Forester head-on in the southbound lane.
The driver of the Subaru Forester, Tony Hollingsworth, 62, of Gainesville, and the 16-year-old driver sustained injuries and were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The 16-year-old driver has not been identified by law enforcement.
Hollingsworth was a passenger in the Subaru.
Allen said all three people were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the wreck. Charges are pending in the case, he said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office also shared its grief on social media shortly after news of Hollingsworth’s death.
“It is with great sadness that the men and women of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office send their heartfelt condolences to the family of our colleague and friend, Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth, who was killed in a traffic accident on Sunday evening,” a Facebook post from the office reads.
“We will miss her dearly and offer our prayers and complete support for her family,” Couch added in the post.
The sheriff’s office social media announcement says Hollingsworth began her career at the office in 1989 as a secretary and “has been a fixture at the agency ever since.” The post says she was promoted to supervisor of the agency’s records office in 1993 and graduated from the police academy later that same year.
Hollingsworth spent 26 years of her 31-year career in the records office, while also serving as the primary Georgia Crime Information Center Terminal Agency Coordinator for the agency, according to the Facebook post. In August 2002, she was promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant In June of 2008.
“Please join the Hall County Sheriff’s Office family in its prayers and support of Lt. Hollingsworth’s family, some of whom suffered injuries in the accident,” the Facebook post reads.
The sheriff’s office says arrangements for Lt. Hollingsworth are “incomplete at this time.”
