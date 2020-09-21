Hall County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant killed in head-on crash

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its lieutenants, who was killed in a head-on collision on Ga. 11/Cleveland Highway near Green Circle on Sunday, Sept. 20, according to authorities.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 52, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck near Clermont just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. Hollingsworth was the sheriff’s office lieutenant over the Office of Professional Standards, according to Hall sheriff’s Lt. Greg Cochran.

Cochran said Hollingsworth served for 31 years and transferred to the Office of Professional Standards in 2019. She had two Sheriff’s Office commendations in 2014 and 2019.